Comparing DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) & Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get DeFi Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining $3.04 million 258.85 -$39.05 million ($0.36) -8.58

DeFi Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Cipher Mining -102.52% -25.82% -21.30%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares DeFi Technologies and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DeFi Technologies and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeFi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cipher Mining 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Given Cipher Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than DeFi Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.7% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats DeFi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and listing of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). The company's ETPs provide investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments. It also participates in decentralized blockchain networks by processing data transactions that contribute to network security and stability, governance, and transaction validation. In addition, the company invests in decentralized finance companies that seeks to operate as an alternative to the traditional financial system; and DeFi Infrastructure that offers node management of decentralized protocols to support governance, security, and transaction validation for their networks. The company was formerly known as Valour Inc. and changed its name to DeFi Technologies Inc. in July 2023. DeFi Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for DeFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.