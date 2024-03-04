Compound (COMP) Market Cap Reaches $714.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Compound has a market capitalization of $714.10 million and approximately $93.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $88.31 or 0.00132579 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,085,932 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,085,886.89545273 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.37431577 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 469 active market(s) with $77,736,269.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

