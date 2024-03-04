Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 31st total of 1,311,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Concordia Financial Group Stock Performance
Concordia Financial Group stock remained flat at $4.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73.
About Concordia Financial Group
