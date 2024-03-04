Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 379.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,611 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $53.84 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

