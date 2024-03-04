Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Gap Down to $18.95

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.95, but opened at $18.38. Coupang shares last traded at $18.87, with a volume of 2,653,132 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CPNG shares. UBS Group lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,874.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $32,701.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,874.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 145,524,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Coupang by 22.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,111,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,981 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Coupang by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,970,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,618,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coupang by 205.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,287,000 after acquiring an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Coupang by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,715,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

