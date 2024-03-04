CRH (NYSE:CRH) PT Raised to $100.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

NYSE CRH opened at $83.60 on Monday. CRH has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $84.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $941,562,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,576,000 after buying an additional 103,510 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1,136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

