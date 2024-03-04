CRH (NYSE:CRH) Shares Gap Down to $83.60

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $83.60, but opened at $81.56. CRH shares last traded at $82.05, with a volume of 851,577 shares trading hands.
CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.58.
The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CRH by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CRH by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in CRH by 14.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
