Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.58

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.58 and last traded at $45.14, with a volume of 44498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $18,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.