Critical Contrast: comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) & Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares comScore and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get comScore alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets comScore -13.57% -11.19% -2.32% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for comScore and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score comScore 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

comScore currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given comScore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than Eqonex.

81.0% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of comScore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares comScore and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio comScore $376.42 million 0.25 -$66.56 million ($14.00) -1.43 Eqonex $5.30 million 0.82 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

comScore has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

comScore beats Eqonex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About comScore

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation. The company's cross platform solutions products and services comprises Comscore TV National that helps customers understand the performance of network advertising campaigns; Comscore TV Local allows customers to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting; Movie Solutions; and Hollywood Software Suite. In addition, it offers custom solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. Further, the company provides products that measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Eqonex

(Get Free Report)

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.