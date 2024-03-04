Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s previous close.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK stock opened at $73.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $1,363,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,783,711.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,678 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $1,363,672.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,783,711.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

