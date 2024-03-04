Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $73.98

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.98, but opened at $71.03. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 379,992 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

