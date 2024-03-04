D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $152.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

