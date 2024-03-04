Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 510 ($6.47) price objective on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Trading Up 11.4 %

LON DAL opened at GBX 423.46 ($5.37) on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 436 ($5.53). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £946.26 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 400.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a €0.08 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

