Decred One Day Volume Reaches $5.97 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $24.18 or 0.00036434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $384.42 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.88 or 0.00130908 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00019357 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002262 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,897,857 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.