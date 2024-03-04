Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Denison Mines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.52. 1,709,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

