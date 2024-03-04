Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2.90 to C$3.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.
Denison Mines Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Denison Mines stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.52. 1,709,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,695. Denison Mines has a 52-week low of C$1.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
About Denison Mines
