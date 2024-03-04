DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the January 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.8 %

XRAY opened at $33.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -90.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

