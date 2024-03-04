Desjardins Boosts Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$86.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$87.46.

TSE:IMO traded down C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$85.30. 273,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$78.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$86.75.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.2223282 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

