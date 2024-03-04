Desjardins Downgrades SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.75 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$7.75.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.96.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of C$5.10 and a one year high of C$23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.49.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

