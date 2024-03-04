Desjardins Lowers Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEVFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$1.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.53.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

