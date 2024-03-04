Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

FANG stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.96. The stock had a trading volume of 586,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $185.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.