Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,552,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,399,552,000 after purchasing an additional 161,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after buying an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,318,000 after buying an additional 464,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after buying an additional 394,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

