Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 807,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $37,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 175,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $55.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

