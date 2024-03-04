DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stake Lifted by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 179.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.08% of DoubleVerify worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DV. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $28,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,846.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $411,364.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,845.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,977 shares of company stock valued at $785,313. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DV opened at $31.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

