DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Critical Contrast

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 12.48% 7.29% 6.26% Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares DoubleVerify and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DoubleVerify and Yalla Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 16 0 2.89 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify presently has a consensus target price of $41.94, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Yalla Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $572.54 million 9.41 $43.27 million $0.41 76.71 Yalla Group $313.07 million 2.58 $79.76 million $0.56 9.25

Yalla Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoubleVerify. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats DoubleVerify on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

