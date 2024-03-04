Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $217.00 to $282.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.75.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $245.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day moving average of $185.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,973,589.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Duolingo by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.