Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $63.30 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 14417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.98.

The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGLE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.57 million, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.49.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.