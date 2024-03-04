Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 1,300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:MO traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,682,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,684. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

