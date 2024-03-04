Edgar Lomax Co. VA Sells 9,835 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgar Lomax Co. VA cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,835 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.8% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $41,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,461,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 325.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,193 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 264,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,162,792. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.21. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

