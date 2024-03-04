Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 4th

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Edgewell Personal Care has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $215,269,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $13,786,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 276,177 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $6,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

