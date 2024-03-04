EHP Funds Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

EHP Funds Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $652,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $4.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.31. 251,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.56 and a 200 day moving average of $461.30. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $535.01.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Citigroup boosted their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

