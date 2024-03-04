Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Update

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the January 31st total of 227,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eightco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eightco stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Eightco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services.

