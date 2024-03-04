ELCO Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,044,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 839,956 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after acquiring an additional 104,055 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,473 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $28.20. 387,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,145. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.03 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 165.26%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

