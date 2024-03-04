ELCO Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,461,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $102,042,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 325.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 150.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 264,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.09. 3,189,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,158,527. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

