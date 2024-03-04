Electroneum Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 108.8% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $107.07 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003667 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,852,836 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.