Element Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,668 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $353.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $357.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

