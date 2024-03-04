Element Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,331 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,682 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $645,000. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,265,000 after buying an additional 30,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,347,634. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $335.03. 460,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

