Element Capital Management LLC Sells 62,165 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Element Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 62,165 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the third quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,273. The company has a market capitalization of $111.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

