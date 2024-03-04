Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,563 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Elevance Health worth $90,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELV. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 545.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,001,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 582,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 23.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after purchasing an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Elevance Health stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $505.68. 270,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.83. The firm has a market cap of $117.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $516.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

