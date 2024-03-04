Elevatus Welath Management Has $281,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Elevatus Welath Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 71.8% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 179.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.7 %

JNJ stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $383.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.