Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $10.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $792.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $752.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.32 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $673.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.60.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 89.66%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

