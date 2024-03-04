Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,437 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.2% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $35,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 958,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $9.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $791.83. 1,606,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.32 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $673.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.60. The firm has a market cap of $752.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.62.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

