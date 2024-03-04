Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 3.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $256.34. 755,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,568. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.95. The company has a market cap of $189.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

