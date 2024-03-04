EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $319.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.70. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $321.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

