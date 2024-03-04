Eminence Capital LP Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eminence Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,613 shares during the quarter. Eminence Capital LP owned 0.09% of Sherwin-Williams worth $58,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 285,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $314,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $536,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.72.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,109 shares of company stock worth $12,025,017 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.92. The company had a trading volume of 218,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,045. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $337.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

