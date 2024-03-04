Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Empire from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Empire alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMP.A

Insider Activity

Empire Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director William Linton purchased 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMP.A opened at C$34.50 on Wednesday. Empire has a one year low of C$33.22 and a one year high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.23.

Empire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.