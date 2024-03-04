Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Update

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the January 31st total of 763,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Endava in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Endava by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Endava by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Endava Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $38.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.46. Endava has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $82.25.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

