Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Up 3.4 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of TSE ESI traded up C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$2.45. 272,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,233. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.53. The company has a market cap of C$449.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

