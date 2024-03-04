Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $755-775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $786.58 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.64.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $138.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 116.44 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.