Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) PT Raised to $53.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.23.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 339.52%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Establishment Labs’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.04 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 368,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

