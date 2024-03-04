ETHPoW (ETHW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $20.58 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $399.26 million and $20.58 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00005585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.71968459 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $23,133,051.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.